Aurora update: Quiet tonight, stunning displays possible Sunday

Tonight’s aurora forecast is on the calmer side, with a Kp of around 2.

What that means:

The main auroral oval stays far north into Canada and the Arctic.

Northern-tier U.S. states (like ND, MN, MT, and northern MI) might catch a faint glow low on the northern horizon if the sky is clear .

For most of the U.S., it’ll be too quiet for a visible show.

Sunday Night (Nov 16): Much better chance for the Northern U.S.!

Sunday night is where things get interesting. The aurora oval expands significantly with a forecasted Kp of 4, which is much stronger than tonight.

Here’s what that means:

Aurora activity becomes moderate , pushing farther south.

Much of Canada sits under the brighter part of the oval...great viewing if the forecast cooperates.

Northern U.S. states (ND, SD, MT, MN, WI, MI, northern New England) will have a solid chance of seeing aurora on the northern horizon, and possibly overhead in parts of the Upper Midwest.

Even farther south, the red "view line" on the map shows where faint aurora may be visible on the horizon under dark skies.

If you live anywhere in the northern U.S. or southern Canada, tomorrow night is worth planning for.

Tips for Aurora Viewing

Get away from city lights.

Look north and give your eyes time to adjust.

Check the sky often; auroras can come in waves.

Snap photos in a long-exposure or night-sky mode; sometimes the camera sees them first.