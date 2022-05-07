A weak cold front will bring temperatures into the mid-80s tomorrow

Tonight’s forecast low: 71 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 89 degrees



Main weather concerns:

The shower activity quieted down this afternoon. Most showers and thunderstorms will stay to our south. Tonight, it will be clear with lows in the low 70s. Tonight, will also be breezy with winds out of the west at 15-20 mph.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Tomorrow will be another 90-degree day. Make sure to stay hydrated in the parks and apply plenty of sunscreen.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Tomorrow will be a perfect day at the beach in terms of weather. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Be careful in the water, surf will be 2-3 ft with a moderate rip current risk. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A wonderful day tomorrow for Mother’s Day. It will be our last 90-degree day for a while. A weak cold front will clear the peninsula tomorrow dropping our temperatures to the mid 80s to start the week. It will still be hot with a slight breeze. Winds change to a northeasterly flow to start the week. Rain chances increase towards the end of the week. Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team App for the latest updates.