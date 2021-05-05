FOX 35 Storm Alert Day Thursday: Heavy rain, hail, damaging wind, lightning possible

The recent run of isolated showers and storms will continue this Wednesday.

Much of the development will come after 2 p.m. as all the elements come together.

Some of the stronger storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds. Rain chances will hold in the 30 to 40 percent range for the late afternoon and evening, eventually moving offshore into the Atlantic after 11 p.m. or so.

A FOX 35 Storm Alert Day will be activated on Thursday as there is a marginal risk of severe storms in Central Florida.

This means damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and lightning are all possible. The latest forecast modeling points to a very active Thursday afternoon. Storms will begin in North Florida after 12 p.m. with energy zippering south, closer to Orlando, by mid-late afternoon.

The risks associated with this FOX 35 Storm Alert Day include very heavy rainfall, small hail, damaging wind gusts, and cloud-to-ground lightning.

Current forecast models show scattered storms on Thursday afternoon popping up around Volusia and Brevard County, moving westward into the center of the state. Storms will strengthen during this time and pave the way for an active few hours ahead.

By 5 p.m. on Thursday, forecast modeling shows very potent thunderstorms over the Northern Peninsula, Atlantic beaches, and the interior areas around Orlando. This trend of storms will continue through sunset as the weakening cold front drapes across the region.

As the system departs Central Florida late Thursday night into Friday, there will be calmer weather, drier air, and a sun-filled sky heading into Mother's Day weekend.

