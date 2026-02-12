Death penalty? AG James Uthmeier wants man accused of killing 3 tourists prosecuted to the fullest, he says

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office wants to see the death penalty for Ahmad Bojeh. Ahmad Bojeh, 29, is currently charged with three counts of second-degree murder after three tourists died in Kissimmee. Uthmeier said the second-degree charges aren't enough.



Multiple second-degree charges filed against a man accused of killing three tourists in Kissimmee aren't enough, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said.

Attorney General James Uthmeier charged six people with grand theft in a multi-agency investigation on Feb. 12, 2026. (Source: Orlando Police Department)

What we know:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office wants to see the death penalty pursued for Ahmad Bojeh.

Bojeh, 29, is currently charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection to the deaths of three Kissimmee tourists on Jan. 17.

Uthmeier, who spoke in Orlando on Feb. 12, said he hopes Bojeh will be prosecuted to the fullest in Osceola County.

The Osceola County Sheriff said the alleged murder was premeditated, but that he didn't know the victims – calling the shooting "cold-blooded."

Three men – brothers Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio and their friend James Puchan, 68, from Ohio – were in Kissimmee attending a Mecum Car Show. They were waiting for help with rental car trouble when Bojeh allegedly shot and killed them.

Read more: 'A random, tragic act': 3 tourists dead in 'senseless' Kissimmee shooting

Bojeh was charged with three second-degree murder charges by the State Attorney Monique Worrell's office, who told FOX 35 that for someone to be charged with first-degree murder they must be indicted by a grand jury.

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh murdered 3 tourists because State Attorney Worrell released the attempted murderer in 2022. Florida cannot have prosecutors stipulate to "facts" from a defense "expert" and let guys like that walk free.



We must keep violent criminals away from our families! pic.twitter.com/TvnOfnFxVF — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) February 12, 2026

"That's not enough," Uthmeier said Feb. 12. "I certainly hope it's going to go further. We would like to see the death penalty pursued, which will take a grand jury finding."

In a statement, Worrell's office said, "We recognize the profound loss involved in this case and extend our condolences to the families of the victims. Our office remains committed to a careful, thorough review of the evidence and to ensuring the integrity of the legal process."

No jury: Acquitted for attempted murder by insanity plea

Bojeh was previously charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery and two counts of criminal mischief in 2021.

Bojeh spent less than a year and a half locked up. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity, which Uthmeier disagreed with.

"He was literally allowed to walk free," Uthmeier said. "It can't happen. Not in our Florida."

The State Attorney’s Office and Bojeh’s defense attorney agreed to skip a jury trial and let a judge make the ruling solo. They also stipulated for Bojeh to get outpatient treatment instead of being committed to a State Mental Health Facility.

"I understand there are people that do have mental defects, that have capacity issues," Uthmeier said. "Where that's the case, we propose in the state in the state of Florida that they not be released early – still complete their entire sentence – but they do so in a mental facility."

Three men killed in a triple homicide in Kissimmee on Jan. 17 were identified as James Puchan, Douglas Kraft and Robert Kraft (left to right).

They ‘did not deserve this’

The families of the victims issued a statement on behalf of their spouses, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, and friends.

"These three wonderful men did not deserve this. Our families are left with an unexpected, unimaginable loss that cannot be put into words. We ask for privacy, prayers, and respect as we mourn and begin to process this tragedy," the joint statement said.