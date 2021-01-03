2 cold fronts to keep temperatures in Central Florida low this week

Grab your sweaters and keep them out! We're about to have several days of cold temperatures in Central Florida.

A cold front is currently moving through Florida. It is bringing along very light rain, raising our chances for precipitation in Central Florida to 30 percent on Sunday.

The region will start to feel colder temperatures overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

These temperatures will stick around as a second cold front is expected to follow this one late Wednesday and into Thursday. Light rain will also move in front of this change.

The seven-day forecast shows highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s through the week.

