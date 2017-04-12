Thousands of monarch butterflies migrate from Colorado to Mexico in 3,000 mile journey
The annual migration of North America’s monarch butterfly is a breathtaking and spectacular phenomenon.
‘King of dad jokes': Colorado father takes over community sign with puns, goes viral
The small town of Indian Hill Colorado may only have a humble population of just over 1,000, but hundreds of thousands of people are flocking to the Facebook page for the town community center’s message board.
Colorado woman, 24, in heart failure creates bucket list after 3rd transplant is denied
A 24-year-old woman with heart failure who has been denied a third transplant is asking for help in completing a bucket list as her family prepares for the worst.
National Grilled Cheese Day with Co-Founder of Toasted food truck
Good Day Orlando at 9am
Possible shark attacks along the space coast
Good Day Orlando at 9am