Adam Pollack, deployed to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, wishes his family in Ocala, FL a happy holiday season.
Jeffrey Douglas, deployed to Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, wishes his family in DeLand, FL a happy holiday season.
Von Marie Donato, deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, wishes her family in Orlando, FL a happy holiday season.
Steven Collop, deployed to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, wishes his family in Bushnell, FL a happy holiday season.
Sgt. Charles Rodrigues sends holiday greetings to friends and family.
SSgt Lauren Quinones from Melbourne, FL sending love to her family.
Master Sgt. Andre Washington, a Soldier with the 25th Sustainment Brigade, gives a shout out to his friends and family in Lake Butler, Florida.
SSgt Jeffrey Douglas, deployed to Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, wishes his family in Deland, FL a happy holiday season.
SrA Nathan Austin greets his family and friends from Williston, FL for the holidays.
Sgt. 1st Class Felix Blanco sends a holiday greeting to family and friends from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.
SrA Amanda Bruner, deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan does a holiday greeting to family and friends in Ocala, Florida.
U.S Army Captain Trina Edwards sends Holiday Greetings to all of her family and friends in Lakeland, Florida.
SSgt Aaron Feliciano, deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan does a holiday greeting to family and friends in Orlando, Florida.
Maj. Lance Giannone and family at Minot AFB, ND greet their family from Hudson Fl, Brunswick, GA, Southbend, IN, and Orlando, FL to wish them a happy holiday.
Spc. Jamal Rodman sends a holiday greeting to family and friends in Lakeland from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.
