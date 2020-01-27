Federal officials investigate deadly helicopter crash that killed nine, including Kobe Bryant
Federal authorities began an investigation at sunrise Monday following the deadly Calabasas helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, longtime baseball coach John Altobelli, and six others.
Pilot of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter tried to avoid heavy fog before crash
Authorities say the veteran pilot of a helicopter that crashed, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, tried to avoid fog so heavy it grounded police choppers.
Petition to change NBA logo to feature late Kobe Bryant gets millions of signatures
One of the ways some hope to immortalize Bryant is by changing the NBA’s logo to feature him.
UConn, Gianna Bryant’s dream school, honors late teen with team jersey: 'Forever a Husky'
Kobe Bryant had previously said his daughter was “hell bent” on playing for UConn and one day for the WNBA.
What we know about the victims in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
Nine people were killed when a helicopter plunged into a hillside outside of Los Angeles, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter. Here’s what we have confirmed about all of the victims.
LeBron James breaks silence on Kobe Bryant's death: 'I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!'
LeBron James broke his silence on Kobe Bryant’s death on Monday night, writing a heartfelt caption on Instagram and posting several photos of the late Los Angeles Lakers star.
Houston area teens return from Kobe Bryant’s weekend tournament, devastated by the news of the legend’s death
'HE WELCOMED US': FOX 26 caught up with two teens that played in Kobe Bryant's basketball camp, which was designed to help kids who were excited about the game he loved so much.
NBA players call on league to retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers
Utah Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neal want the NBA to retire Kobe Bryant's jerseys indefinitely.
NBA postpones Lakers-Clippers game over continuing impact of Kobe's death
With the Lakers reeling from the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA postponed the team's scheduled game tomorrow night against the Clippers at Staples Center.
Kobe Bryant will be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, chairman says
The chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, will be inducted into the 2020 class.
Collector tells FOX 35 he's holding on to Kobe Bryant memorabilia
A Kobe Bryant fan shared a picture of himself at around the age of 12 with Kobe Bryant at the downtown Marriot after he and his brother begged their mom to take them to the team’s hotel when the Lakers were in town playing the Magic.
Kobe Bryant fan gives FOX 35 a look at his priceless collection
In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, fans are clamoring to get his memorabilia.
Fog may have contributed to the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant
FOX 35 News' Mike Magnoli spoke with an aviation expert about what may have caused Kobe Bryant's helicopter to crash.
Fans looking to buy Kobe Bryant merchandise
In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, fans are clamoring to buy the late legend's memorabilia.
Investigating why Kobe Bryant's helicopter crashed
FOX 35 News Reporter Mike Magnoli asks a local pilot what could have happened to Kobe Bryant's helicopter, causing it to crash?
Latest details in death of Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
ESPN to re-air Kobe Bryant's final NBA game in which he scored 60 points
On Monday night, ESPN will re-air Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game to honor the Lakers legend after he and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.
Man Kobe Bryant aided in 2018 car crash recounts NBA player’s kindness: ‘He was a legend of a human’
A driver Kobe Bryant helped during a 2018 car crash opened up online about the NBA star's kindness.
Orange Coast College baseball coach among victims of Calabasas chopper crash
The head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa was among the nine victims of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and one of his four daughters, the school confirmed this afternoon.
Fans in Los Angeles gather to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Thousands of fans gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon to remember Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and 7 others on board. The crash happened Sunday morning in Calabasas.