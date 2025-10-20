Springer powers Toronto past Seattle 4–3 in ALCS Game 7 to send Blue Jays to World Series

The Brief George Springer's clutch three-run homer powered Toronto past Seattle 4–3 in Game 7 of the ALCS. The Blue Jays will face the Dodgers in the World Series, starting Friday in Toronto. It’s Canada’s first World Series appearance in over three decades.



The Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the World Series.

This will be the team's first time at the World Series in 32 years, after clinching the American League pennant with a dramatic 4-3 Game 7 win over the Seattle Mariners.

What we know:

George Springer delivered the game’s pivotal moment—a three-run homer in the seventh inning—that turned a multi-run deficit into a historic comeback.

The Blue Jays will now face the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

What we don't know:

Analysts are also watching closely to see how Toronto’s young roster will handle the pressure of their first Fall Classic appearance since 1993.

The backstory:

Toronto has waited decades for this moment. Their last World Series appearance came in 1993, when Joe Carter’s legendary walk-off home run secured back-to-back championships for the franchise.

Since then, postseason success has been elusive. This year's team, led by a mix of veterans like Springer and emerging stars, has captured the city's attention with clutch performances throughout the playoffs.

What's next:

Game 1 of the World Series is on Friday, Oct. 24, when the Blue Jays take on the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers — 8 p.m. ET on FOX.