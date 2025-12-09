Orlando Dreamers promote MLB ambitions as winter meetings come to town

The Brief The Orlando Dreamers are using MLB’s winter meetings in Orlando to promote their push for a Major League Baseball team. Group leaders say interest in the market is strong, and they already have plans for a stadium. They believe Orlando’s best chance is through league expansion and are confident the city could land a franchise this decade.



With Major League Baseball’s winter meetings underway in Orlando, the Orlando Dreamers are using the gathering to promote their push to bring an MLB franchise to the city.

Dreamers officials say their goal this week is to ensure team executives and sports media understand the size and appeal of the Orlando market, which draws roughly 80 million tourists a year.

The backstory:

While a team is unlikely to arrive within the next few years, organizers say interest is growing and the city’s population ranks 15th among MLB markets.

The group says it already has a proposed stadium site, design and financing plan, and believes Orlando’s best chance would come through league expansion rather than relocation. With expected expansion slots and several franchises periodically up for sale, Dreamers leaders say they are confident Orlando could secure a team sometime this decade.

Orlando has recently added multiple football teams and earned championships in professional soccer and volleyball, momentum the Dreamers say shows the city is ready for an MLB franchise.