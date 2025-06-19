How to get a Florida learners permit? New class required for teen drivers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting July 1, teens in Florida seeking a learner’s permit will be required to complete a state-approved driver education course, according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).
The new mandate applies to drivers between the ages of 15 and 17 and is part of legislation aimed at improving safety and education for young drivers.
The required course must be approved by FLHSMV and completed prior to applying for a learner’s permit.
Other existing requirements will remain in effect, including presenting Real ID-compliant documents and obtaining parental or guardian consent.
Please be Patient, New Driver bumper sticker on car, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Officials say additional details will be released as the new rule is implemented.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).