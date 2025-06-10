Ex-Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez motions to reduce $1M bond: court records

article

The former sheriff of Osceola County, Marcos Lopez, has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday at noon in Lake County.

Court records show his attorney has requested a motion to reduce his bond and modify his GPS monitor condition for release.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lopez has remained in jail since his June 5 arrest, held on a $1 million bond for charges of racketeering and conspiracy, according to officials.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order removing Lopez from his position as sheriff. He appointed Christopher Blackmon, Central Region Chief of the Florida Highway Patrol, to serve as interim sheriff of Osceola County.

Lopez – and three others – allegedly operated an illegal gambling business in Kissimmee where people could play the lottery and play slot machines. Lopez is also accused of attempting to hinder the investigation into the business, though specific details on that were not released.

In arguing for the high bond, a federal prosecutor alleged that Lopez had received between $600,000 and $700,000 in payments connected to the alleged illegal gambling operation over the years. The prosecutor said there are direct text messages and other messages that implicate Lopez.

The state also filed a motion to require Lopez and his team to disclose the source of the money used to post bail, if he does.

If released, Lopez must wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport and firearms, and disclose the source of his bail funds.

