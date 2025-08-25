UCF Football 2025 schedule, starting QB, tickets, gameday guide

The Brief UCF opens its 2025 season Aug. 28 at home against Jacksonville State, with new starting QB Cam Fancher set to lead the Knights after winning the job in fall camp. The schedule features nonconference matchups with North Carolina A&T and North Carolina before Big 12 play begins Sept. 27 at Kansas State, along with key dates against Oklahoma State, Houston and BYU. Fans will also see stadium renovations this season, new concessions and adjusted pregame traditions at the Bounce House.



UCF will open its 2025 football season at home on Aug. 28 against defending Conference USA champion Jacksonville State in a Thursday night matchup on ESPN+, the program’s fifth straight Thursday opener. The Knights have won seven consecutive games against Conference USA opponents.

The nonconference slate continues Sept. 6 with a first-ever meeting against North Carolina A&T before a Sept. 20 home game against North Carolina. UCF then begins Big 12 play Sept. 27 at Kansas State, where it fell 44-31 in 2023.

October features home games against Kansas (Oct. 4) and West Virginia (Oct. 18) and road trips to Cincinnati (Oct. 11) and Baylor (Nov. 1). The Knights’ annual Space Game is set for Nov. 8 against Houston, where they are 8-0 since the tradition began in 2017.

The closing stretch includes visits to Texas Tech (Nov. 15) and BYU (Nov. 29), with a key Nov. 22 home matchup against Oklahoma State. UCF stunned the Cowboys 45-3 last season to help secure its eighth straight bowl bid.

The full schedule is listed below.

Cam Fancher named Knights’ starting quarterback

UCF head coach Scott Frost named Cam Fancher the Knights’ starting quarterback Monday, ending a close competition just days before the season opener against Jacksonville State.

"Cam’s done a really good job with command of the offense, control of everything, and doing a good job of turning broken plays into positive plays," Frost said during a news conference.

Fancher, who transferred from Marshall in January, earned the job after what Frost described as a strong showing in fall camp. Reports had surfaced last week that Fancher was the frontrunner, but Frost made it official at his media availability in Orlando.

"It was neck and neck right until the very end," Frost added. "I think in those last four or five days before we decided, Cam probably played the best in those — but that's not taking away from anybody else. I've got a ton of confidence in several other guys."

Frost praised the development of UCF’s wide receivers, a group he said has grown despite limited game experience, and noted several players will rotate at multiple positions on the offensive line. He emphasized his focus heading into Thursday’s opener is effort and minimizing early-season mistakes.

Where to buy UCF Football tickets?

UCF football tickets are available through StubHub, Ticketmaster and other sites, as well as through the UCF athletics website, which redirects to Ticketmaster.

The school’s Bounce Pass program provides assigned seats roughly 48 hours before kickoff, with locations varying by game depending on returns and availability. Fans purchasing multiple tickets together will be seated in the same section.

All tickets are mobile, allowing fans to manage, transfer, donate or resell directly from their devices. Season ticket holders and single-game buyers can access tickets through the free UCF Knights App, available on Apple and Android.

Gameday at UCF

UCF fans will see changes around the Bounce House this fall as the stadium undergoes renovations ahead of a full refresh set to debut in 2026.

All gates will remain open for the 2025 season, though parts of the west side and areas near IOA Plaza will be closed off due to construction. Walkways around Nicholson Fieldhouse and portions of the plaza will also be reduced, and the school is encouraging fans to arrive early to allow extra time for entry. The service road around the stadium will remain open.

Concession stands will feature new UCF-branded packaging and rebranded grab-and-go locations at Gates 14 and 17.

Pregame traditions will continue with adjusted locations. The Knight Walk will move to the north walkway near Gates 4 and 5, while the March to Victory remains on East Plaza Drive 90 minutes before kickoff. Fans are also encouraged to be in their seats 30 minutes before kickoff for the First Bounce pregame show, featuring the Marching Knights, team entrance and gameday video presentations.

For more details on parking, tailgating rules and events, visit the UCF Football website.

Full UCF Football 2025 schedule

Below is the complete 2025 UCF Football schedule.

Aug. 28: UCF vs. Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Sept. 6: UCF vs. North Carolina A&T, 7 (ESPN+)

Sept. 20: UCF vs. North Carolina, TBD

Sept. 27: UCF at Kansas State, TBD

Oct. 4: UCF vs. Kansas, TBD

Oct. 11: UCF at Cincinnati, TBD

Oct. 18: UCF vs. West Virginia, TBD

Nov. 1: UCF at Baylor, TBD

Nov. 7: UCF vs. Houston, TBD (Fox Sports 1)

Nov. 15: UCF at Texas Tech, TBD

Nov. 22: UCF vs. Oklahoma State, TBD

Nov. 29: UCF at BYU, TBD

