DeSantis signs law extending condo safety inspection deadline

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday that modifies key provisions of the condominium safety laws enacted after the 2021 Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people.

Speaking at a press conference at Island Way Grill in Clearwater, DeSantis highlighted the legislation (HB 913) as one of his top priorities during this year’s legislative session.

Condominium and Cooperative Associations; Prohibits a person whose community association manager license is revoked from having an indirect or direct ownership interest in, or being an employee, a partner, an officer, a director, or a trustee of, a community association management firm for a specified timeframe; requires a licensee to create and maintain an online licensure account with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation; requires a community association manager to identify on his or her online licensure account certain information; requires a licensee to provide specific information on his or her online licensure account; requires that such information be updated within a specified timeframe; requires a community association management firm to identify on its online licensure account the community association managers it employs to provide community association management services. — House Bill 913

The bill passed unanimously in both the Florida House and Senate.

Under the new law, which takes effect July 1, the deadline for required structural integrity reserve studies will be extended by one year. Previously, these studies were mandated to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.

The change comes amid concerns from condo associations and property managers about meeting the original deadline due to financial and logistical challenges.

