DeSantis signs law extending condo safety inspection deadline
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday that modifies key provisions of the condominium safety laws enacted after the 2021 Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people.
What we know:
Speaking at a press conference at Island Way Grill in Clearwater, DeSantis highlighted the legislation (HB 913) as one of his top priorities during this year’s legislative session.
The bill passed unanimously in both the Florida House and Senate.
Under the new law, which takes effect July 1, the deadline for required structural integrity reserve studies will be extended by one year. Previously, these studies were mandated to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.
The other side:
The change comes amid concerns from condo associations and property managers about meeting the original deadline due to financial and logistical challenges.
The Source: The information in this article comes from House Bill 913 and the press conference held by Governor Ron DeSantis on 6/23/2025 in Clearwater Florida.