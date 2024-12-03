Who might replace Gus Malzahn as UCF's Head Coach? Here are possible candidates

The Gus Malzahn era at UCF has officially come to an end. After back-to-back losing seasons, Malzahn stepped down over the weekend, leaving the Knights searching for a fresh start under new leadership.

As of Tuesday evening, UCF was one of four Power Four football programs with a head coaching vacancy. Speculation about potential candidates is already swirling, with names like Texas State's G.J. Kinne, Tulane's Jon Sumrall, Liberty's Jamey Chadwell, and even former UCF head coach Scott Frost, who led the Knights to an undefeated season and self-proclaimed national championship in 2017, being mentioned.

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches action against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Expand

"This is a program that's been at the edge of being forward-thinking and being progressive," said Brandon Kravitz, a local sports radio host. "It's not a program afraid to take risks and hiring Gus Malzahn, who was parachuting from the SEC, kind of felt like the easy thing to do."

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Jamey Chadwell of the Liberty Flames leads teammates onto the field before the Fiesta Bowl against the Oregon Ducks at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Peterse Expand

An Attractive Opportunity

The head coaching role at UCF comes with significant appeal. The Knights are set to enter their third season in the Big 12 next year and will receive a full share of Big 12 revenue, projected to be between $38 and $40 million annually. Additionally, the program is undergoing major facility upgrades.

Despite these advancements, success on the field won’t come overnight.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Jon Sumrall of the Tulane Green Wave reacts to a call in the fourth quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume Expand

"I think having expectations record-wise beyond where they were this year is unrealistic," Kravitz said. "The difference is you can have a record similar to this year next year and feel like you're headed in the right direction."

Tight Timeline

The coaching search comes at a crucial time in the college football calendar. Early signing day for high school athletes begins Wednesday, adding urgency to UCF’s quest for the next leader of its football program.

SAN MARCOS, TX - OCTOBER 29: Texas State Bobcats head coach G.J. Kinne watches action during game featuring the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Texas State Bobcats on October 29, 2024 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Spor Expand

UCF is looking for a coach who can capitalize on the program's momentum and guide the Knights toward long-term success in the competitive Big 12 landscape.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: