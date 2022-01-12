Viral video of Antonio Brown mid-game exit turned into NFT

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Antonio Brown's infamous Week 17 incident will live on forever in the "metaverse."

The moment where Brown ran off the field in the third quarter against the Jets is being turned into an NFT, or a non-fungible token.

"What it basically means is, they’re able to sell the rights to the image of Antonio Brown, taking off his shirt and walking off. So now somebody out there can own that original content," Surety Bank CEO Ryan James said.

The NFT piece goes up for auction on Thursday. According to TMZ Sports, it's expected to sell for around $1.5 million.

Viral Heir, the site auctioning the NFT, says Brown's viral moment has been viewed more than 50 millions times across different media platforms.

"We’re in such early stages of this technology. There’s a lot of fundamental practices that we plan on using it for in the future. Whether it’s for property records, for patents, to guarantee the ownership. A better way of storing ownership," James said.

On Thursday the highest bidder will own a unique piece of sports memorabilia.

The Buccaneers released Brown from the team last week following his bizarre exit during the Bucs win over the New York Jets.

Brown, who's been dealing with an ankle injury, said he was too hurt to get back in the game. Head coach Bruce Arians said he wasn't aware that Brown's ankle was still bothering him.

Brown didn't participate in the two practices leading up to the game.

