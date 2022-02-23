UCF women's basketball continues historic season, earns top 25 ranking

article

This year's University of Central Florida women's basketball team will forever be known as the program's first squad to earn a top 25 ranking in a major poll.

"Being ranked right now is kind of surreal, but it’s a good feeling knowing that we worked hard, and we have end goals, and we’re reaching them," senior guard, Diamond Battles said.

It's something the Knights aren't taking lightly. But they're also not settling.

"I’m like are we satisfied now, are we hungry? Are you satisfied, or are you still hungry," UCF head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said.

The Knights are known for their stingy defense – holding their opponents to 48.5 points per game, second-best in the country.

Their offense is pretty good too.

"Literally everybody can score. We worked on it all summer. Everybody worked on they weren’t terrible at, but needed to work on," Battles said.

The team's chemistry is the best it's been in years because of its strong leadership.

There's three fifth-year seniors, three redshirt seniors, and two seniors.

"The members who are not playing as much have a huge understanding that having these fifth-year seniors back, there’s a reason why they’re playing over me. Where in different years, it’d be like why am I not playing," Coach Abe said.

Even with two games left in the regular season and March Madness on the horizon, UCF is approaching this next stretch how it has all season – with focus.

"We can’t change just because we got where we wanted. We got to keep the same focus, the same game plan, the same practice, the same intensity," Battles said.

If UCF beats Cincinnati this Saturday, they'll win the American Athletic Conference regular-season title. It would be the program's first regular-season conference championship since 2005.

