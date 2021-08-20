UCF to host Hula Bowl in 2022

article

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida will be hosting the Hula Bowl at the University of Central Florida's Bounce House Stadium in 2022.

The game is set for January 15, 2022, and will be the ninth NCAA bowl game in Florida during the upcoming college football season.

The Hula Bowl started in 1946 and is a postseason "All-Star" bowl game featuring standout NCAA football players from all divisions and international athletes.

In a news release, Gov. DeSantis said: "On behalf of our entire state, I’m proud to welcome the Hula Bowl to Florida. Our state continues to attract premier athletic events, which is great news for our economy, Florida families, and the fans who come here from all over the world for world-class experiences."

Along with the Hula Bowl, Florida will also host the Orange Bowl, Outback Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Citrus Bowl, Cure Bowl, Boca Raton Bowl and Gasparilla Bowl.