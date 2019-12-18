UCF reels in 17 Knights on Early Signing Day

University of Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel reeled in a 16-player class on the early-signing day, highlighted by Sanford's own Jordan Davis (brother of UCF WR Gabe Davis) and German OL Paul Rubelt.

Scroll down to see a list of the newest Knights, and click the video to watch Heupel's press conference. You can also watch Coach Heupel's full press conference below the early signing class.

Paul Rubelt OL 6-10 300 Berlin, Germany

Tony Forrest Jr.TE 6-4 235 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood

Jordan Davis TE 6-4 225 Sanford, Fla. Seminole

Johnny Richardson RB 5-7 175 Lake Wales, Fla. Lake Wales

Keenan Cupit LB 6-2 225 Forest, Va. Jefferson Forest .

Patrick Barnett OL 6-6 305 Key West, Fla.Key West

Mike Lofton OL 6-2 300 Clearwater, Fla. Calvary Christian

Kendrick Wilson DL 6-5 235 Miami, Fla. Norland

Kervins Choute DL 6-3 251 Deerfield Beach, Fla .Deerfield Beach

Davonte Brown DB 6-2 175 Plantation, Fla. American Heritage

Quadric Bullard DB 6-0 161 Hollywood, Fla. Chaminade-Madonna

Devunte Dawson DB 5-11 185 Hurst, Texas L.D. Bell

Stretch Credle WR 6-4 195 Columbus, Ga. Carver

Justin Hodges DB 6-2 185 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Western

Corey Thornton DB 6-1 175 Miami, Fla. Booker T. Washington

Quade Mosier LB 6-2 223 Fayetteville, Ark. Fayetteville

Josh Celiscar DL 6-4 230 Winter Haven, Fla. Winter Haven