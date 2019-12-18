UCF reels in 17 Knights on Early Signing Day
ORLANDO - University of Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel reeled in a 16-player class on the early-signing day, highlighted by Sanford's own Jordan Davis (brother of UCF WR Gabe Davis) and German OL Paul Rubelt.
Paul Rubelt OL 6-10 300 Berlin, Germany
Tony Forrest Jr.TE 6-4 235 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood
Jordan Davis TE 6-4 225 Sanford, Fla. Seminole
Johnny Richardson RB 5-7 175 Lake Wales, Fla. Lake Wales
Keenan Cupit LB 6-2 225 Forest, Va. Jefferson Forest .
Patrick Barnett OL 6-6 305 Key West, Fla.Key West
Mike Lofton OL 6-2 300 Clearwater, Fla. Calvary Christian
Kendrick Wilson DL 6-5 235 Miami, Fla. Norland
Kervins Choute DL 6-3 251 Deerfield Beach, Fla .Deerfield Beach
Davonte Brown DB 6-2 175 Plantation, Fla. American Heritage
Quadric Bullard DB 6-0 161 Hollywood, Fla. Chaminade-Madonna
Devunte Dawson DB 5-11 185 Hurst, Texas L.D. Bell
Stretch Credle WR 6-4 195 Columbus, Ga. Carver
Justin Hodges DB 6-2 185 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Western
Corey Thornton DB 6-1 175 Miami, Fla. Booker T. Washington
Quade Mosier LB 6-2 223 Fayetteville, Ark. Fayetteville
Josh Celiscar DL 6-4 230 Winter Haven, Fla. Winter Haven