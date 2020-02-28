UCF opens spring practice

The helmets were on at UCF on Friday as spring football practice opened.

There are plenty of changes for the Knights, both on the roster and on the coaching staff, meaning there is a lot to follow over the next six weeks before the spring game on April 4.

"For us, we always use the word 'attack' -- it's how hard we're playing from snap to whistle. I think effort and energy can about overcome anything, so whoever plays the hardest and the longest is the guy who usually wins." said Coach Josh Heupel.