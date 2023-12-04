What bowl is UCF playing in this year? What to know about tickets for Gasparilla Bowl vs. Georgia Tech

The Knights are going bowling!

UCF football finished its inaugural season in the Big 12 6-6 and clinched bowl eligibility in its final game of the regular season with a 27-13 victory over former American Athletic Conference foe Houston. Now, the Knights will head west on Interstate-4 to face a familiar opponent in familiar territory.

The Knights are scheduled to face Georgia Tech in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

This also isn't the first time UCF plays in the Tampa-based Gasparilla Bowl. In 2021, the Knights smashed the Florida Gators 29-17.

Here's everything you need to know:

Where is the Gasparilla Bowl?

The Gasparilla Bowl is held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Friday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ UCF receiver Ryan O'Keefe, left, shows off his MVP trophy and coach Gus Malzahn proudly displays the Gasparilla Bowl trophy their 29-17 win against Florida at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 23, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Gasparilla Bowl tickets

UCF is required to purchase a large number of tickets at Raymond James Stadium for the Gasparilla Bowl and is encouraging Knights fans to buy their tickets directly from the university to "financially support the program by maximizing bowl revenue to the university," according to an email sent to fans on Sunday.

Tickets will be released in tiers to UCF fans as follows:

Monday morning : Shareholders Society donors will receive an email Monday morning with a link and selection time for tickets based on giving level and away priority points

Monday afternoon : Season ticket members will receive an email Monday afternoon with a link to select bowl tickets on Ticketmaster. Seat selection begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday

Wednesday morning: All remaining tickets in the UCF allotment will be released for sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the UCF allotment will be released for sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at this link

Tickets for the Gasparilla Bowl must be purchased online. Tickets will not be available for purchase over the phone.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech history

UCF and Georgia Tech have faced off five times since 1996.

The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series between the two, 3-2. The Knights, however, have demolished Georgia Tech in the two most recent consecutive games.

On Sept. 19, 2020, UCF beat Georgia Tech 49-21 in Atlanta, and on Sept. 24, 2022, the Knights defeated them 27-10 at home.

Notably, former UCF head football coach George O'Leary also served as head coach for Georgia Tech from 1994 to 2001 – and is a member of both programs' Halls of Fame.

Current Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key played under O'Leary at Georgia Tech and eventually joined him at UCF, where he was an assistant coach for about a decade.