UCF Football players will wear QR codes on jerseys during Spring game

University of Central Florida football players will be sporting personalized QR codes on the back of their jerseys during Saturday's Spring game.

UCF posted a video showing how it'll work.

You scan the QR code with your smartphone's camera, then that'll take you to the player's biography page on the school's website.

On their profile page, you can find a player's Twitter handle, Instagram, links to buy their merchandise and contact information.

Head Coach Gus Malzahn tweeted a video showing the QR codes on the jumbotron as well.

It's a unique way to approach this new era of college athletics, where athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness.

Advertisement

UCF's Spring game kicks off at noon. Gates will open at 11 a.m. Fans are allowed on the field after the game.