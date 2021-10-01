Tohopekaliga football player's dreams go beyond the field

Tohopekaliga High School senior center and defensive tackle Peter Rodriguez has dreams that go beyond the football field.

"As an o-lineman, my job basically is to protect the quarterback and the running back, and so I think that translates into serving in the military very well," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez hopes to attend West Point Military Academy after graduation. It’s a tradition that runs in the family.

"My sister actually graduated from West Point in 2019 and my grandfather in 1965. So my family has a legacy of going into the Army and especially West Point," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is already sharpening his leadership skills as one of Toho’s team captains.

It’s been a tough year, and also a character-building one. But Rodriguez is known as a teammate you can always count on.

"There is no off switch for Peter is always on. He’s always electric," interim head coach Chrispin Johnson said.

The big man plays on both sides of the ball for the Tigers, and he lives it all out on the field each week.

"We knew he wasn’t really looking to do football after high school. But the fact that he put as much work as he has into the program, and the amount of help he’s given to these younger guys. He’s a great teacher and motivator," senior kicker and co-captain Cameron Selfe said.

Rodriguez says he hasn’t thought too much about playing football for Army. He’d just focus on his academics.

West Point starts sending out acceptance letters in the spring semester.

