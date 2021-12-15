Super Bowl LVIII: Las Vegas will host game at Allegiant Stadium

article

Las Vegas will host its first Super Bowl in 2024.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played in Allegiant Stadium on Feb 11, 2024. The two-year-old stadium is the shiny new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, who were particularly thrilled to be named the host team.

"The Raiders are thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) LVIII in February 2024," Raiders owner Mark Davis said. He touted the 2022 Pro Bowl and 2022 NFL Draft also being hosted in Las Vegas.

Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), said being named a Super Bowl host city is a defining moment in the history of Las Vegas.

"Our entire city is committed to making Super Bowl LVIII the most electrifying sports spectacle ever," Hill said. "The NFL has been an incredible partner, and we look forward to working with their team, the Host Committee and our partners across our destination to showcase Las Vegas as 'The Greatest Arena on Earth.'"

Las Vegas is replacing New Orleans as the host city after a scheduling conflict was created by the league’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

In 2018, the NFL named New Orleans the host of 2024’s Super Bowl. But the NFL agreed to adding an additional game to the regular season during the last CBA negotiations. That pushed the Super Bowl back a week, which would interfere with New Orleans’ massive Mardi Gras celebrations.

The NFL later awarded New Orleans with Super Bowl LIX. Mardi Gras is not until March of that year.

