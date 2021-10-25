Seminole football player overcomes adversity, earns full-ride scholarship

Earlier this year, Donta Whack's life was turned upside down.

"Just to lose my mom and my dad’s paralyzed. It’s like sometimes my head be in different places. I be getting distracted sometimes," Whack said.

Whack's biggest supporter, his mother, Katrina Redden, was killed by her boyfriend in a hit and run incident, according to police.

But he turned this tragedy into motivation.

"That was my why basically, to keep waking up and keep playing football," Whack said.

Which received several Division I offers, but ended up picking the University of Massachusetts because of his connection with the coaches.

Now he will become the first person in his family to attend college.

"I’ve seen kids go both ways. I think it’s a huge testament to his character and what kind of kid he is," Seminole head coach Eric Lodge said.

Whack said he wouldn't be where he is without the support of his father, family, and coaches. He just wants to make everyone proud.

"With me going to college and doing all this, the good things that make people like dang, he really did something nobody thought he’d be able to do," Whack said.

Whack wants to major in business or something sports-related.

He will get to sign his letter of intent in front of his family and friends in December. But first, he wants to help Seminole win another state championship.

