Reports: Sacramento Republic FC files complaint against Orlando City SC before U.S. Open Cup match

U.S. Soccer confirmed that it received a complaint from Sacramento Republic FC (USL) ahead of Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup match against Orlando City Soccer Club (MLS) in Orlando, and was "looking into it."

According to various news reports, Sacramento Republic alleges that an Orlando City employee was at the facility where they were training and would not leave after being asked multiple times.

In a statement, Orlando City SC said it was "aware of the matter regarding Sacramento's training session and is cooperating with U.S. Soccer."

It's unclear what impact the complaint would have on Wednesday's match, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

No other details were immediately released.