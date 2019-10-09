Recipe: Lobster pizza

Lobster seems a bit fancy for football, but since they’re playing in New England this week on FOX’s Thursday Night Football, Dr. BBQ says it would be a "giant" mistake to leave the famous clawed crustacean off the menu.

Give this pizza a try for the game. Just be sure not to pile all the ingredients in the middle of the pizza because it tends to make the crust soggy -- and Dr. BBQ says that advice goes for all pizzas, not just lobster.

2 tablespoons butter1 cup uncooked, chopped lobster meat1 clove garlic, crushed1 large pre-cooked pizza crust2 large roma tomatoes, seeded and diced3 scallions, thinly sliced and some of the greens reserved for garnish4 slices bacon, cooked and chopped1 pound thinly sliced Havarti cheeseZest of 1 lemon

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 450 F.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the lobster meat and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally until the lobster meat is opaque.

Spread the lobster mixture evenly over the pizza crust. Sprinkle the tomato, scallions and bacon evenly over the pizza. Season the whole pizza with salt and black pepper.

Lay the Havarti slices all over the pizza covering it to the edges. Tear the cheese slices if necessary.

Place the pizza in the oven and cook for about 15 minutes until it’s golden brown on the top and bottom. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the lemon zest and scallion greens over the top.

Let rest for a few minutes before slicing.

Makes 4 servings