Man accused of pulling gun, attempting to fire at victim inside Florida gym

A 35-year-old man is accused of pulling a gun and attempting to shoot another person during an argument inside a Crunch Fitness gym, authorities said.

Winston Medley, described in an arrest report as a four-time convicted felon, was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, and is being held without bond.

The backstory:

Witnesses told investigators that the gun did not fire when Medley allegedly pulled the trigger multiple times. After the weapon failed to discharge, Medley ran from the Crunch Fitness location, with a gym member — who police say is an off-duty officer — chasing after him.

Authorities said Medley got into a car and drove away but was later taken into custody.

According to the arrest report, the confrontation began when Medley approached a group of men and commented that they were not lifting enough weight. The alleged victim told police he felt Medley was ignoring him and asked why. Medley allegedly responded that where he is from, people do not acknowledge others and claimed that people in his city "kill people."

The victim told Medley to leave, police said. Medley allegedly walked away but returned minutes later with a gun, pulled it from his waistband and pointed it at the victim, who ran.

Gym members described the incident as alarming.

"Nobody should have their guns at a gym. You’re supposed to be working out," one person said.

Another member said the episode has changed how they feel while exercising.

"Half the time I’m listening to music, so I have my headphones in, so I’m not really paying attention to everybody, and now I feel like I have to be aware," the person said.

In a statement, Crunch Fitness said the safety of its members and staff is its highest priority and that it cooperated fully with law enforcement to ensure the suspect was quickly apprehended. The company said it is grateful for the swift response from police and emergency personnel.

What's next:

Medley is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree premeditated murder, obstructing justice by tampering with evidence, possession of a weapon as a convicted felon after police said he tried to shoot a man inside an Altamonte Springs gym.

The investigation is ongoing.