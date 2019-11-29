Power outage cuts sound at Lions-Bears halftime show in Detroit

The Lions-Bears halftime show at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, was stalled by a power outage that interrupted Brothers Osborne’s Thanksgiving day performance on November 28, officials said on Twitter.

Video of the incident was posted to Twitter by user Jason Toner.

In a statement about the incident, Ford Field said the outage affected “parts” of the stadium and was caused by an “outside utility failure.” The electricity was quickly restored and took two minutes to reset and reconnect equipment, according to the statement.

The Detroit Free Press said the music was cut “a few seconds” into the country duo’s show at Ford Field, where the Detroit Lions took on the Chicago Bears.

The delayed performance caused players to re-enter the field for warm ups while the band was still playing, sports outlet DraftKings Nation reported.