Pop Warner national championship at Camping World Stadium

There are a couple of teams representing Central Florida in the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando. None have been as dominant, year after year, as Lake Mary.

Pop Warner's annual Super Bowl and National Cheer and Dance Championships are held at Camping World Stadium in conjunction with Florida Citrus Sports and Universal Orlando. In fact, Orlando has been home to the Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships for the past 25 years.

The Rams trounced Santa Margarita on Tuesday, taking care of the team from Central California, 39-6. With the victory, the take the Pop Warner JV National Championship again, capping another undefeated season.

"Great teammates, great coaches, and I'm thankful for all my family for showing up," said Lake Mary running back Oshea Faison. "I just feel great!"

"The amount of time and effort put in by them and their parents…moms washing jerseys, filling up water bottles, and all that going into making a 20-person team function is a lot," said Lake Mary Head Coach Jesse Anderson.

Last year, because of COVID, these kids didn't get the full experience; however, this year, they soaked up the atmosphere of playing in the big stadium in front of fans and cameras.

"This is an experience a lot of these kids have dreamed of," Anderson added.

