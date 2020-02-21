Orlando Pride to host Sky Blue FC in 2020 NWSL season opener on April 19

article

Orlando Pride will open its 2020 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season on Sunday, April 19 at Exploria Stadium. This will mark the fifth-consecutive home opener presented by Orlando Health, with the Pride set to host Sky Blue FC.

Following their season-opening contest, the Pride will travel to face the Utah Royals on Friday, April 24 in a match that will serve as the Royals’ home opener. Kickoff times for both matches and the full 2020 schedule will be announced at a later date.

2020 will mark the third-consecutive season that the Pride will open up their campaign in the City Beautiful, having hosted Houston in 2018 and Portland a year ago. This season will mark the first that the Pride will open up against Sky Blue, holding a 3-1-1 record at home against the New Jersey-based club throughout their history.

This offseason, the Pride welcomed marquee additions to their roster in U.S. WNT defender and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion Emily Sonnett, as well as New Zealand Women’s National Team captain Ali Riley. In addition, the Pride recently signed veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod from the Canadian Women’s National Team, while also drafting seven players in the 2020 NWSL College Draft.

2020 will also see the return of a number of key players, including six-time FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year, Marta; World Cup Champions Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger and Alex Morgan; as well as national team stars Sydney Leroux, Claire Emslie and Alanna Kennedy.

Information on single game tickets will be announced with the full schedule release. Fans interested in purchasing season or group tickets can call (855) ORL-CITY for more information. To stay up-to-the-minute on all Club news, follow @ORLPride on Twitter.