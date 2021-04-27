Orlando Pride begin 2021 NWSL Regular Season at home on May 16

article

The Orlando Pride’s complete, 24-game schedule for the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) regular season has been announced, with the team’s season, presented by Orlando Health, beginning in Orlando on Sunday, May 16 against the Washington Spirit.

To celebrate the start of the 2021 regular season, the Pride will kick off the 6 p.m. ET match against the Spirit using the official NWSL match ball that was sent to space as part of the Club’s Ad Astra kit unveil.

To begin the 2021 NWSL season, Exploria Stadium will operate at a reduced capacity with guaranteed access for Season Ticket Members and partial ticket package holders. Fans wishing to receive more information on Orlando Pride ticket packages can inquire here or by calling 1-855-ORL-CITY.

In addition, fans looking for 10 or more tickets, premium hospitality options including luxury suites, or single-match tickets can sign-up here and will be contacted by an Orlando Pride Sales Representative. All seats will be arranged to align with the venue's current safety protocols.

Member Services will be reaching out to Season Ticket Members directly with information on seating, venue safety protocols and other important logistics.

With a fast start into the season, following the Pride’s home and season opener against the Spirit, the Pride travel to face 2019 NWSL Champions North Carolina Courage on May 22 followed by its first test against the 2020 Fall Series winner Portland Thorns FC in a midweek meeting on May 26 at Exploria Stadium.

Orlando will face the league's two newest teams, Kansas City and Racing Louisville FC a combined five times with each making their first visit to Exploria Stadium on Sunday, May 30, and Friday, July 9, respectively.

The Pride will have their first matchup against the 2020 Challenge Cup champion Houston Dash on Saturday, June 26 at BBVA Stadium before hosting the Dash on Sunday, September 5.

The league’s ninth season includes 10 teams set to face off in a single table, 24-game regular season – with 12 home games and 12 away games per club. Full broadcast details will be announced in the coming days.

The NWSL regular season will not break for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and will conclude on October 31. The top six teams at the end of the regular season will advance to the expanded NWSL Playoffs, with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye.

The league will close out the 2021 campaign with the 2021 NWSL Championship on Nov. 20.

The complete 2021 regular season schedule can be found here.

Information provided by the Orlando Pride.