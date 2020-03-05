Orlando Pride announces 2020 preseason schedule

article

Orlando Pride will begin its fifth National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season on Monday, March 9, kicking off preseason play at the Club’s new training home, Sylvan Lake Park.

The Pride, along with the other eight teams in the NWSL, will open preseason training on Monday, March 9. The team will play three preseason matches, first traveling to face Florida State University on March 24 in Tallahassee. Orlando will then travel across town on April 4 to play the University of Central Florida, before closing out preseason play with a closed-door match against the University of South Florida on April 11.

Orlando begins its 2020 regular season on April 19, hosting Sky Blue FC at Exploria Stadium. Fans interested in purchasing single, season or group tickets can find more information by calling (855) ORL-CITY or by visiting orlando-pride.com.

The Orlando Pride contributed to this report.