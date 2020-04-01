Orlando Pride acquires English midfielder Jade Moore

article

Orlando Pride has acquired English Women’s National Team midfielder Jade Moore via transfer from Reading FC Women of England’s FA Women’s Super League (FAWSL). Moore joins the Pride ahead of the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season on a one-year contract with an option for an additional year. Allocation money was used in both the transfer and signing of Moore.

“Simply put, Jade is the complete midfielder,” Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. “She possesses a great skill to travel quickly in small spaces, control the pace of the game and her ability to, not only read the game well, but destroy attacks before they start will bring a much needed dynamic to our midfield. We’re very excited to bring her into the Club and look forward to seeing her in purple when we get back to play.”

“I think one of the biggest things for me is that this is a fresh challenge, a new league. Obviously, back in the UK I’ve played in the league for over a decade and you kind of get used to the same things, the same teams, the same player pool. So I’m really excited about that, coming overseas, and taking me out of my comfort zone to play against different players and play against the best players in the world,” Moore said. “When this came about it ticked every single box of what I wanted at the next part of my career.”

Moore, 29, comes stateside from the FA WSL, England’s top-flight, where she totaled 54 appearances while scoring eight goals since joining Reading in 2017. Prior to that she played for Notts County on a short-term deal, registering eight appearances before the club folded in 2017.

From 2011-16, Moore featured for Birmingham City, the former club of Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner. In that span, she recorded 99 appearances and netted six goals, helping the Blues win the Women’s FA Cup in 2012. Moore began her professional career with Lincoln City in 2005 before joining Leeds United ahead of her time at Birmingham.

On the international stage, Moore has recorded 50 appearances for the English Women’s National Team. The Worksop native made her senior debut in February 2012 and has since represented the Lionesses at the 2013 UEFA Women’s Championship along with both the 2015 and 2019 editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, helping the English to a bronze medal in 2015.

The Orlando Pride contributed to this report.