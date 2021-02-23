Orlando Magic's Vucevic named NBA All-Star for second time

article

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic has been named to the 2021 NBA All-Star team, the National Basketball Association announced Tuesday.

Vucevic got an emotional lift prior to tipoff when news broke that the center was chosen as a reserve for the March 7 All-Star Game. The 7-footer, Orlando’s only all-star since 2012 and its sixth multi-time all-star, came into Tuesday averaging a career-best 24.1 points and 11.7 rebounds.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, with on-court action beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET and televised on TNT. Vucevic and the rest of the All-Star reserves were selected by NBA head coaches.

It marks the second time that Vucevic has been selected as an NBA All-Star during his career. He also earned NBA All-Star honors in 2019.

Vucevic’s biggest area of improvement has been his 3-point shooting. Not only did Vucevic enter Tuesday shooting a career-best 40.5% from 3-point range; he also had already hit 79 shots from beyond the arc — just 19 fewer than his career-best total.

Vucevic becomes the sixth player to be named an NBA All-Star multiple times while wearing a Magic uniform, joining Shaquille O’Neal, Anfernee Hardaway, Tracy McGrady, Grant Hill, and Dwight Howard.

