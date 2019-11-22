Orlando Magic: Gordon, Vucevic sidelined with injuries

article

The Orlando Magic on Thursday announced that forward Aaron Gordon and center Nikola Vucevic each underwent MRIs in Indianapolis.

Gordon was diagnosed with a right ankle contusion while Vucevic was diagnosed with a right lateral ankle sprain, the team said. Gordon's return will depend on how he responds to treatment while Vucevic will be re-evaluated in roughly seven to 10 days.

Gordon and Vucevic each suffered their injuries during the second quarter of last night's game in Toronto. Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Raptors beat Orlando 113-97 to snap the Magic's winning streak at three.

