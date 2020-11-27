Orlando Magic announce 2020 four-game preseason

article

The Orlando Magic will open the 2020 preseason at Atlanta on Friday, December 11, and again Sunday, December 13.

Orlando then hosts two preseason games at Amway Center vs. Charlotte on Thursday, December 17, and Saturday, December 19. Tip-off is 7 p.m. for both games in Orlando.

Broadcast information on Fox Sports Florida will be announced, as will health and safety protocols regarding potentially limited capacity attendance.

The 2020-21 regular season will tip-off on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and feature 72 games for each team. As previously announced, the regular-season schedule will be released in two segments. The schedule for the First Half of the season (Dec. 22, 2020 – March 4, 2021) will be released in the coming days.

The schedule for the Second Half of the season (March 11 – May 16, 2021) will be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule. The Second Half schedule will include the remainder of each team’s 72 games not scheduled in the First Half as well as any games postponed during the First Half that can reasonably be added to the Second Half schedule.