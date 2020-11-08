Orlando Lions fall to Nashville SC

article

Orlando City SC (11-4-8, 41 points) fell 3-2 to 2020 expansion side Nashville SC (8-7-8, 32 points) on Sunday afternoon in its Decision Day fixture presented by AT&T.

Daryl Dike and Nani scored for the Lions in the match, with Dike finding the back of the net for the eighth time this year and in his fourth-consecutive appearance for the side. The Lions’ captain netted his sixth goal of the season with a stunning free-kick in the 61st minute, now with 11 goal contributions on the year.

With the result, the Lions finish the regular season at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference, set to host 2015 expansion rivals New York City FC to begin the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs at Exploria Stadium. The date and time for that match will be confirmed at a later date.