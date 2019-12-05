Orlando City to host Real Salt Lake in 2020 MLS Season opener on February 29

article

Orlando City SC opens its 2020 Major League Soccer campaign presented by Orlando Health on Saturday, February 29, at Exploria Stadium. The Oscar Pareja era will begin with the Lions kicking off its sixth-consecutive season opener presented by Orlando Health by playing host to Western Conference opponent Real Salt Lake at 6 p.m. ET.

An exclusive presale opportunity will begin for Season Ticket Members at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, December 6. Member Service representatives will email Season Ticket Members directly with more information. Those wishing to become a 2020 Season Ticket Member can join for under $17 per match. More information can be found at the link here.

Fans can also take advantage of the Home Opener Holiday Pack presented by Orlando Health, which includes two (2) tickets to the 2020 home openers for Orlando City (MLS), Orlando Pride (NWSL) and Orlando City B (USL League One). Details on that package, which also include two limited edition coffee mugs, can be found here.

Fans can also inquire about group ticket information for the upcoming season at the link here or by calling (855) ORL-CITY for information on all ticketing options.

2020 will mark the second time in the Club’s short history that they begin a season against the Claret and Cobalt. In 2016, the two sides battled to a 2-2 draw at Camping World Stadium with the Lions scoring two goals in second-half stoppage time for a thrilling comeback in front of 60,147 fans.

Under the new guidance of Pareja, Orlando will look to remain undefeated in season openers. The Club has compiled a 1-0-4 all-time record in debut games, most recently drawing NYCFC 2-2 on March 2, 2019.

The Lions will begin the 2020 season with back-to-back matches against Western Conference foes, traveling to face Colorado on Saturday, March 7 in the Rapids home opener. That match will kickoff at 9 p.m. ET.

To celebrate and lead-up to the 2020 home opener, Orlando City will once again be hosting a series of fan-centric events in the annual Kickoff to Soccer. Details on those events will be announced at a future date.

