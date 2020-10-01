Orlando City takes on New York Red Bulls

article

The Lions return home Saturday to face the New York Red Bulls at 4:00 pm ET on FOX 35 with a shot to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games. Here is what you need to know about their opponents:

Key Transactions and Player News

Red Bulls started the month of September making headlines as they dismissed Head Coach Chris Armas. Bradley Carnell has since taken over as Interim Head Coach.

The big additions on the roster for 2020 have been Josh Sims (loan from Southampton), David Jensen (from FC Utrecht), Mandela Egbo (from SV Darmstadt 98), Dru Yearwood (from Brentford) and Samuel Tetteh (from Red Bull Salzburg).

Notable departures have been Goalkeeper Luis Robles, forward Bradley Wright-Phillips and defender Kemar Lawrence.