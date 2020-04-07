Orlando City Soccer Club announces #AllForORL campaign to support local small businesses

article

When you think of a game day on Church Street, Orlando City SC is known for many things: the ferocity of The Wall, pre- and post-game celebrations at beloved downtown spots, and clouds of purple smoke that travel in-step as the supporters take the ritual March to the Match. To bring that game day feeling back, the Club has announced a new initiative that takes the March to the Match online while giving back to the small, local businesses our community gets to enjoy every game day.

Today, Orlando City SC has unveiled #ALLforORL, a new, virtual campaign to help support small, local businesses who may be feeling the economic impact of COVID-19 and the ongoing postponement of match days at Exploria Stadium. The Club, which includes Orlando City of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), has seen its seasons put on hold for the safety of fans, players and staff.

“Whether you’re a local bar along Church St. or a City Pub in Altamonte Springs that hosts watch parties on away days, we know many small businesses rely on our game days for an uptick in guests, so we want to do everything we can to remotely recreate our match days,” Orlando City CEO Alex Leitão said. “The Greater Orlando area continually supports one another and comes together when tested, and Orlando City SC is proud to always play a big part in uniting Central Florida through our shared love of soccer. Even though we can’t be together right now, we know soccer will be back and we will all be able to cheer on our teams soon. It’s fitting that we announce this initiative on 407 Day — a day that celebrates our great city — for all of us to come together and show we are #ALLforORL.”

Through a newly created Virtual March to the Match platform, each registered business will be featured on an interactive map that provides fans the ability to follow their typical game day route, all while following social distancing guidelines and Stay at Home orders of respective counties. With the Virtual March to the Match , supporters can give back to their favored pre- and post-game stops via donation or by purchasing items directly from the establishment. While the campaign will remain open for participation at any time of day, fans are encouraged to embrace game days while following social distancing guidelines by rallying around small, local businesses on days that the Club’s teams were scheduled to be in action.

The Orlando City Soccer Club contributed to this report.