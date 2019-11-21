Orlando City SC Announces 2019 End-of-Season Roster Decisions

article

Orlando City SC has announced its updated First Team roster following the conclusion of its fifth Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign. The Lions have exercised options on five players, with their current roster at 15 contracted players entering into the 2019-20 offseason.

Goalkeeper Brian Rowe along with defenders Robin Jansson and João Moutinho, part of a Lions defense that set a Club-record for fewest goals conceded in a single-season, have existing contracts through 2020 or beyond. Midfielders Sebastián Méndez, Mauricio Pereyra and Robinho, as well as forwards Josué Colmán, Dom Dwyer, Benji Michel and Lions’ captain Nani are all guaranteed through 2020 as well.

The Lions have exercised options on defenders Kamal Miller, Kyle Smith, along with forwards Tesho Akindele, Chris Mueller and Santiago Patiño.

Orlando City SC Contract Statuses (as of Nov. 21, 2019)

Danilo Acosta - Loan Expired

Tesho Akindele - Option Exercised

Carlos Ascues - Option Declined

Josué Colmán - Under Contract for 2020 (Currently on Loan)

Alex De John - Option Declined

Dom Dwyer - Under Contract for 2020

Adam Grinwis - Option Declined

Cristian Higuita - Out of Contract

Robin Jansson - Under Contract for 2020

Will Johnson - Out of Contract

Sacha Kljestan - Out of Contract

Cameron Lindley - Option Declined

Sebastián Méndez - Under Contract for 2020

Benji Michel - Under Contract for 2020

Kamal Miller - Option Exercised

João Moutinho - Under Contract for 2020

Chris Mueller - Option Exercised

Nani - Under Contract for 2020

Shane O'Neill - Option Declined

Santiago Patiño - Option Exercised

Mauricio Pereyra - Under Contract for 2020

Dillon Powers - Option Declined

Greg Ranjitsingh - Option Declined

Robinho - Under Contract for 2020

Uri Rosell - Option Declined

Brian Rowe - Under Contract for 2020

Ruan - In Negotiations for Permanent Transfer for 2020

Lamine Sané - Option Declined

Kyle Smith - Option Exercised

Mason Stajduhar - Option Declined