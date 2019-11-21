Orlando City SC Announces 2019 End-of-Season Roster Decisions
ORLANDO, Fla - Orlando City SC has announced its updated First Team roster following the conclusion of its fifth Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign. The Lions have exercised options on five players, with their current roster at 15 contracted players entering into the 2019-20 offseason.
Goalkeeper Brian Rowe along with defenders Robin Jansson and João Moutinho, part of a Lions defense that set a Club-record for fewest goals conceded in a single-season, have existing contracts through 2020 or beyond. Midfielders Sebastián Méndez, Mauricio Pereyra and Robinho, as well as forwards Josué Colmán, Dom Dwyer, Benji Michel and Lions’ captain Nani are all guaranteed through 2020 as well.
The Lions have exercised options on defenders Kamal Miller, Kyle Smith, along with forwards Tesho Akindele, Chris Mueller and Santiago Patiño.
Orlando City SC Contract Statuses (as of Nov. 21, 2019)
Danilo Acosta - Loan Expired
Tesho Akindele - Option Exercised
Carlos Ascues - Option Declined
Josué Colmán - Under Contract for 2020 (Currently on Loan)
Alex De John - Option Declined
Dom Dwyer - Under Contract for 2020
Adam Grinwis - Option Declined
Cristian Higuita - Out of Contract
Robin Jansson - Under Contract for 2020
Will Johnson - Out of Contract
Sacha Kljestan - Out of Contract
Cameron Lindley - Option Declined
Sebastián Méndez - Under Contract for 2020
Benji Michel - Under Contract for 2020
Kamal Miller - Option Exercised
João Moutinho - Under Contract for 2020
Chris Mueller - Option Exercised
Nani - Under Contract for 2020
Shane O'Neill - Option Declined
Santiago Patiño - Option Exercised
Mauricio Pereyra - Under Contract for 2020
Dillon Powers - Option Declined
Greg Ranjitsingh - Option Declined
Robinho - Under Contract for 2020
Uri Rosell - Option Declined
Brian Rowe - Under Contract for 2020
Ruan - In Negotiations for Permanent Transfer for 2020
Lamine Sané - Option Declined
Kyle Smith - Option Exercised
Mason Stajduhar - Option Declined