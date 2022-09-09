Orlando City returns to league play with visit to Philadelphia Union

article

Orlando City SC (12-10-6, 42 points) returns to Major League Soccer (MLS) action on Saturday night, traveling to face Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union (17-4-9, 60 points) at Subaru Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.



Saturday’s game will be locally televised on FOX35 PLUS and LionNation TV, and transmitted on 96.9 The Game in English and Acción 97.9 in Spanish.



The Lions enter the weekend following a historic victory on Wednesday night, lifting the Club’s first trophy in the MLS era with a 3-0 shutout win over Sacramento Republic FC to claim the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title. A brace from Facundo Torres followed by an insurance goal from Benji Michel in second-half stoppage time secured the win for the side in front of a sellout crowd of 25,527 at Exploria Stadium.



Torres leads the Lions in total goal contributions this year, with 10 goals and 11 assists to his credit. Kara sits tied for the team high in goals with 10, while Mauricio Pereyra trails in assists with 10 of his own.



The Union enter Saturday’s match after defeating the New York Red Bulls last weekend by a 2-0 scoreline at Red Bull Arena. Second-half goals from Mikael Uhre and Dániel Gazdag led the Union on the evening, now sitting eight points clear at the top of the East.



Gazdag leads the side with 18 goals followed by Julián Carranza with 14. Kai Wagner holds the team high in assists with 13 to his credit.



Following Saturday’s match, the Lions return home for a two-game home stand, first set to host Atlanta United on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Exploria Stadium before welcoming Toronto FC three days later on Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets are available here or by calling (855) ORL-CITY