Orlando City hosts the Houston Dynamo in non-conference action

Orlando City SC (6-5-4, 22 points) and the Houston Dynamo FC (5-6-3, 18 points) square off in non-conference play on Saturday in a home match at Exploria Stadium. In addition to being televised on FOX35 PLUS and LionNation TV, local radio coverage of the match will be available on 96.9 The Game in English and Acción 97.9 in Spanish.

Orlando is 3-4-0 in home games and ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing 21 goals. The Dynamo are 2-4-0 on the road. Darwin Quintero leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five goals. The Dynamo have scored 17.



"We have to lay out the plan against Houston [to the players], we already have it," Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. "We will see what players can execute in those roles, the ideas, and the plan. It is a quick turnaround, but I am hoping that this game can give us freedom. Sometimes, when the games come more often, you start to get a rhythm and I think we need it."



This is the only time the two sides will face one another this campaign. The Lions and Dynamo have not played each other since the 2019 regular season when City traveled to PNC Stadium. That match resulted in a 2-1 defeat for Orlando. Saturday will mark the first time the Dynamo have visited Exploria Stadium since Sept. 22, 2018 where the two teams played to a scoreless draw. Current Orlando City goalkeeper Adam Grinwis made his MLS debut in that game making three saves and earning the clean sheet.



Orlando enters the match after picking up a point at Gillette Stadium following a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution on Wednesday. City defender Robin Jannson scored his first goal of the year at the 35-minute mark after picking up a deflected ball in New England’s box, driving to the endline, and firing a ball in between the sprawling Revolution goalkeeper’s legs and into the back of the net. It was his fifth goal across all competitions while in a Lions jersey.



Jansson’s goal marked the seventh goal by an Orlando City defender during the 2022 MLS regular season. The Swedish international joins João Moutinho and Ruan who both have tallied two goals this season, along with Rodrigo Schlegel and Kyle Smith who each have one under their belts.



City forward Tesho Akindele notched his 100th appearance as a Lion across all competitions after entering the game against the Revolution in stoppage time of the second half. Akindele is the fourth Orlando City player to join the century club, joining Lions Cristian Higuita and Chris Mueller, as well as teammate Robin Jansson.



Houston are coming off of the international break following a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium. This game will conclude a stretch of four straight road games for the Dynamo dating back to a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on May 22.



The Lions will hit the road following Saturday’s match to square off against FC Cincinnati on Friday, June 24 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff for that match is set for 7:30 p.m. ET