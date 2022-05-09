Orlando City hosts Philadelphia Union in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

article

Orlando City SC is set to host Philadelphia Union on Tuesday, May 10 in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET

"There is a responsibility that we have as a group, whether that’s the players or coaches. We have to move on and prepare for this next one, it is our job," Head Coach Oscar Pareja said following Saturday’s match "We have to prove [on Tuesday] that we’re not the team we presented in our last match and we have to turn the page. Our focus is on Philadelphia with this game in front of us in the middle of the week and we have to be prepared for that."

City punched its ticket to the Round of 32 following a 2-1 victory in the revival of the I-4 Derby over the Tampa Bay Rowdies of USL Championship. Alexandre Pato and Júnior Urso each found the net in that match to secure the victory.

The Lions come into Tuesday’s match looking to bounce back from a defeat at the hands of CF Montréal in MLS play this past weekend. João Moutinho scored his second goal of the campaign in the match as the side dropped its first result on the road this year.

Pato and Urso lead the Lions in finishes in all competitions this campaign, each with three to their credit. Mauricio Pereyra leads the team in assists with five.

Philadelphia will debut in this year’s edition of the nation’s oldest cup competition with its visit to Orlando on Tuesday night, the Union’s last match resulting in a 2-2 draw on the road at LAFC in league play. Dániel Gazdag and Julián Carranza each found the back of the net for the visitors to earn a result on the road.

Gazdag and Carranza sit as the top-scorers for the Union this campaign, the former with five and the latter with four in MLS action.

Following Tuesday’s contest, the Lions return to Canada, this time set to face off against Toronto FC on Saturday, May 14 in a 3 p.m. ET kickoff at BMO Field.

