Orlando City hosts FC Dallas in non-conference action

Orlando City SC (6-4-3) will host FC Dallas (6-3-4) in a non-conference matchup on Saturday.

Orlando is 3-3-0 at home, ranks third in the Eastern Conference while Dallas is 1-2-3 in road games and ranks third in the Western Conference. The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season. City and FC Dallas have split the series in their last three meetings, each taking a 2-0 victory at home before battling to a scoreless stalemate in September 2020.

Saturday will serve as the third and final match of a three-game stretch in the last seven days for the Lions. The side took a point following a controversial finish in Austin over the weekend before advancing to the Quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night. Following Saturday’s match, the Lions will enjoy over two weeks off from match play due to the international break, set to return to the pitch on Wednesday, June 15 at the New England Revolution.