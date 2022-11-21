Orlando City hosting watch USMNT vs. England World Cup watch sarty on Nov. 25

Orlando City SC is set to host a World Cup Watch Party, presented by Orlando Health, at Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Nov. 25, as the United States Men’s National Team takes on the Three Lions of England at 2 p.m. ET in Group B play. All scheduled U.S. games are on FOX.

At the same time, fans can take advantage of the Club’s annual "Purple Friday" sale, bringing Black Friday-level discounts to a large selection of Orlando City and Orlando Pride merchandise.

Fans do not need to attend the Watch Party to take advantage of Purple Friday deals, with shopping starting at 12 p.m. ET. All are encouraged to remain onsite to enjoy the match either on the lawn outside the restaurant or indoors, with lawn games available, as well as various drink specials, Club and Country swag giveaways, and photo opportunities with the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy won by the Lions this past campaign. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP at the link here.

Throughout the Watch Party, fans can take advantage of exclusive Purple Friday discounts with 50% off select jerseys, fleece, headwear, and bottoms, plus Special Purple Friday doorbusters. Purple Friday will also kick off extended holiday hours at The Den, housed outside Gate A at Exploria Stadium, with those hours available here.

The Club is also hosting its official World Cup Final Watch Party, presented by Orlando Health, on Sunday, Dec. 18, with kickoff set for 10 a.m. ET. Fans can RSVP for the Watch Party at the link here.

