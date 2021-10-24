Orlando City fans hopeful team will earn homefield advantage in playoffs

article

Not only is Orlando City close to securing a spot in the postseason.

"It’ll be great for the community and Orlando needs a winner. The Magic haven’t done anything in years. Everyone’s looking for somebody. We’ve got to fill that void," Orlando City fan Edward Arent said.

Sunday night, the Lions welcomed regular-season champion New England Revolution to Exploria Stadium.

"I’m very excited. I love coming to the games and supporting the team," Orlando City fan Kevin Adams said.

Back in September, Orlando lost 2-1 to New England in Foxborough. Since then, the Lions haven't dropped a match, picking up two wins and two draws.

"I think they’re playing with a lot of heart. Some of the games I came to, they fought from behind, they don’t give up," Adams said.

Only the top seven teams in the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference will make the playoffs. Orlando City sits in fourth place, just three points ahead of seventh-place Atlanta.

"This year, they’re going after anybody. This is the number one team they’re playing against. They’re not scared," Orlando City fan Jim Morrison said.

Up next, Orlando City hits the road and will face Columbus on Wednesday.