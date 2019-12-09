Orlando City acquires Colombian midfielder Andrés Perea on loan

article

Orlando City SC has acquired midfielder Andrés Perea (peh-reya) on a one-year loan with an option to buy following the completion of the 2020 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Perea, who holds citizenship for both the United States and Colombia, joins the Lions on loan from Colombian side Atlético Nacional.

“Andrés is an exciting young prospect who we’ve been tracking for a while,” Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. “At a very young age he already has experience playing for one of the most traditional teams in South America and has also represented Colombia in U-17 and U-20 FIFA World Cups. We’re thrilled Andrés chose Orlando City as the next step in his career.”

Perea, 19, made his senior debut for Atlético Nacional at the age of 17. He would go on to score his first professional goal on April 19, 2019, in a 4-0 victory for the Medellin-based club.

Born in Tampa, Fla. but raised in Colombia, Perea spent most of his soccer career as a member of the Atlético Nacional organization, first joining the club’s academy at the age of six. In 2013, Perea led Atlético Nacional to the Torneo de Pony Fútbol championship, the youth national title of Colombia.

Internationally, Perea has appeared for Colombia at multiple levels of the national team system, earning his first call-up to the U-17 National Team in 2017 and to the U-19 team in 2019, playing in the respective FIFA World Cups for both age levels.

