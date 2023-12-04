Orlando bowl games 2023: What to know about tickets for 3 bowl games played in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando, yet again, is set to be a hub for postseason college football this season.
Three major bowl games will be played in the City Beautiful over the next few weeks, including the Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl, the Cure Bowl and the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The latter features a first-ever edible mascot that players and coaches get to take a bite out of if they win.
A few of the bowl games have shuffled names, including the Cheeze-It Bowl becoming the Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl after the Citrus Bowl was renamed to the Pop-Tarts Bowl for this season. The Cure Bowl has also moved its location, from Camping World Stadium and Exploria Stadium to UCF's FBC Mortgage Stadium.
Here's what to know about each bowl game played in Orlando:
Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl
Bowl game: Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl
Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at 1 p.m.
Location: Camping World Stadium
Tie-ins: Big Ten, SEC
2023 teams: Iowa, Tennessee
Cure Bowl
Bowl game: Avocados Mexico Cure Bowl
Date: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.
Location: Camping World Stadium
Tie-ins: AAC, Sun Belt
2023 teams: App State, Miami (Ohio)
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Bowl game: The Pop-Tarts Bowl
Date: Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:45 p.m.
Location: Camping World Stadium
Tie-ins: ACC, Big 12
2023 teams: NC State, Kansas
Other bowl games played in Florida:
Capital One Orange Bowl
Date: Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at 4 p.m.
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
2023 teams: Georgia, FSU
ReliaQuest Bowl
Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at noon
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
2023 teams: Wisconsin, LSU
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Date: Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at noon
Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville
2023 teams: Clemson, Kentucky
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Date: Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Location: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton
2023 teams: USF, Syracuse
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Date: Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
2023 teams: UCF, Georgia Tech