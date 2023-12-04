Orlando bowl games 2023: What to know about tickets for 3 bowl games played in Central Florida

Orlando, yet again, is set to be a hub for postseason college football this season.

Three major bowl games will be played in the City Beautiful over the next few weeks, including the Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl, the Cure Bowl and the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The latter features a first-ever edible mascot that players and coaches get to take a bite out of if they win.

A few of the bowl games have shuffled names, including the Cheeze-It Bowl becoming the Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl after the Citrus Bowl was renamed to the Pop-Tarts Bowl for this season. The Cure Bowl has also moved its location, from Camping World Stadium and Exploria Stadium to UCF's FBC Mortgage Stadium.

WHAT BOWL IS UCF PLAYING IN? : What to know about tickets for Gasparilla Bowl vs. Georgia Tech

Here's what to know about each bowl game played in Orlando:

Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl

Bowl game: Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl

Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at 1 p.m.

Location: Camping World Stadium

Tie-ins: Big Ten, SEC

2023 teams: Iowa, Tennessee

Tickets

FSU coach Mike Norvell celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the Cheez-It Bowl college football game of Florida State University versus Oklahoma at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Thursday, December 29, 2022. FSU won the game 35-3 Expand

Cure Bowl

Bowl game: Avocados Mexico Cure Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Location: Camping World Stadium

Tie-ins: AAC, Sun Belt

2023 teams: App State, Miami (Ohio)

Tickets

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: RaJae' Johnson #0 of the Troy Trojans raisesthe trophy with his teammates after defeating the UTSA Roadrunners by a score of 18 to 12 to win the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on December 16, 2022 in Orla Expand

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Bowl game: The Pop-Tarts Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:45 p.m.

Location: Camping World Stadium

Tie-ins: ACC, Big 12

2023 teams: NC State, Kansas

Tickets

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Kentucky Wildcats players pose with the trophy after winning the Vrbo Citrus Bowl game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kentucky Wildcats on January 1, 2022 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum Expand

Other bowl games played in Florida:

Capital One Orange Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

2023 teams: Georgia, FSU

Tickets

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Head coach Josh Heupel and Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrate on stage after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Mia Expand

ReliaQuest Bowl

Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at noon

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

2023 teams: Wisconsin, LSU

Tickets

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Date: Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at noon

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

2023 teams: Clemson, Kentucky

Tickets

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 30: Head Coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish holds up the winning trophy after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on January 2, 2021 i Expand

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Location: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton

2023 teams: USF, Syracuse

Tickets

Related article

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Date: Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

2023 teams: UCF, Georgia Tech

Tickets